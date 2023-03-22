Gov’t continues to boost human resource capacity for better health care

– as applications open for Community Health Workers Training Programme

In its efforts to boost human resources capacity and provide quality healthcare to citizens, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is inviting suitable candidates for the Community Health Workers Training Programme.

Community Health Workers

The six-month course will be conducted at the West Demerara Regional Hospital Compound, Region Three and in Kato, Region Eight.

Application forms can be uplifted from the Health Sciences Education, Kingston Georgetown, Office of the Regional Health Officers in Region Three and Eight respectively, and also the ministry’s website www.health.gov.gy.

It is important to note that only persons between the ages of 18 to 35 years are eligible to apply. The filled application must be submitted by Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Interested persons are required to have a minimum of two CSEC subjects General Proficiency Grades 1, 11 or 111 inclusive of English Language A and one other subject OR a General Educational Diploma (G.E.D) from the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

Since August 2, 2020, the PPP/C Government commenced an aggressive approach to boosting its human resource capacity to provide a better level of healthcare to citizens nationwide.

The number of Community Health Workers (CHW) was increased significantly over the last two years.

More than $500 million is allocated in budget 2023 for the training of healthcare professionals.

