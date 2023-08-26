Gov’t continues to develop platform for investment – PM Phillips

Government continues to develop a framework that supports local and international investors in Guyana. According to Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, organisations like the American Chamber of Commerce Guyana (AMCHAM), help to create a foundation conducive to international investment, while also providing platforms for budding entrepreneurs to develop.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips speaking at the AMCHAM dinner

As such, he said government will continue to work along with the organisation to strengthen the bilateral relations between Guyana and the United States.

The prime minister was speaking at the 5th Anniversary dinner and awards ceremony for AMCHAM, held at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown on Friday.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch and other persons at the AMCHAM dinner

“Government remains committed to strengthening our international ties, and AMCHAM has been playing a key role in promoting trade and economic relations between Guyanese and United States interests. We continue to encourage American investors to explore and look for opportunities in the various sectors,” he said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and other representatives at the AMCHAM dinner

Since its establishment in 2018, the prime minister noted that AMCHAM’s membership has grown significantly, and expanded into a number of sectors, including ICT, tourism and construction.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud was also present at the AMCHAM dinner

This diversified association not only helps to increase the number of areas for investment, but also helps to decentralise these opportunities, melding into government’s economic diversification approach.

This remains crucial, especially as Guyana adapts to the digital age. Government’s efforts to promote further ease in commerce are evident in the legislation being implemented, as well as the modernised infrastructure being put in place.

Recognising this, PM Phillips also encouraged the organisation to continue to fulfil its corporate social responsibility.

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop at the AMCHAM dinner

“I urge you to also continue to provide opportunities through training and the various educational and social programmes at the community level as these also contribute to enhancing lives.”

The chamber has 175 active members, which have played critical roles in revolutionising the commercial landscape in Guyana. AMCHAM has also been actively participating on international platforms to promote trade and commerce between Guyanese and American companies.

Today, AMCHAM operates as an important link between the US and Guyana on the commercial front, supporting Guyanese companies in meeting and maintaining the standard in the global business arena.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud, United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman, Chief Investment Officer and Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, and other officials were present at the event.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

