Gov’t continues to pave the way for development of women in male-dominated sectors

The PPP/C Administration continues to pave the way for women to be trained and certified in traditionally male-dominated sectors such as solar photovoltaic and heavy-duty equipment operation, among other courses.

In this vein, 18 residents – eight women− of Lake Mainstay, Whyaka, Region Two are set to receive their certifications in the tractor operation programme soon through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

The graduation ceremony is slated for this weekend.

The training programme was designed specifically for the growth of the Amerindian community, which has a shortage of tractor operators.

This was disclosed by Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton during the Guyana Dialogue programme on Thursday.

Minister Hamilton reiterated the importance of involving women in training programmes across the country.

Since assuming office in August 2020, the PPP/C Government has been ensuring that more women are given the opportunity to partake in various training programmes.

“You know how Guyana is structured as it regards to women getting the opportunity to participate in what we call hard skills…We were at zero as it regards to women being trained in those areas,” the minister related.

A recent graduation ceremony held in Linden, Region Ten saw 18 women certified as heavy-duty equipment operators.

Just Wednesday, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that this year over 500 women will be trained as heavy-duty equipment operators to satisfy the mining, construction, and oil and gas sectors.

This will inspire more women to break down barriers in the technological industry.

The ministry has collaborated with every technical institute, with the exception of the Guyana Technical Institute, to utilise their facilities to conduct the necessary evening training programmes, to facilitate persons who are working during the day.

Women are encouraged to take full advantage of the training programmes offered by BIT.

These training programmes align with government’s agenda of improving the lives of Guyanese by enhancing their knowledge and skillsets.

