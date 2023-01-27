Gov’t continues to prudently manage Guyana’s diverse resources – MP Jafferally

Government Member of Parliament and Region Five representative, Faizal Jafferally said Budget 2023 is a demonstration of the President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Administration’s ability to prudently manage the country’s diverse resources and make feasible investments in all sectors.

“These critical investments will go a long way to ensure our people benefit from steady developments. The massive infrastructure programmes will also enhance the comfort of Guyanese,” he asserted during his contribution to the budget debate in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Government Member of Parliament, Faizal Jafferally

“The resources allocated in critical areas which include agriculture, food security, education, healthcare, housing and water, transportation, increase direct household income, support the Guyanese in need, and continue to improve the lives of all Guyanese,” he underscored.

The significant resources allocated for community infrastructure forms part of efforts to build cohesive and resilient communities, the MP said.

Budget 2023 will also see resources being distributed equitably across the ten administrative regions.

Reiterating the ‘One Guyana’ vision, the member of Parliament highlighted that, “We take our responsibility very seriously. That is why we are governing this country that every single Guyanese must benefit from the resources of our country, whether you live at Ithaca, De Hoop, Belladrum, or Bath Settlement. We are a very proactive government.”

In Region Five, he noted that there were 286 outreaches. This, he said, demonstrates government’s consultative approach which allows citizens, regardless of political affiliation, race, or location, to communicate directly with the policy makers.

