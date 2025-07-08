Govt continues to support youth and sport development in Region Six — Minister Ashni Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, on Saturday afternoon, met with young athletes and members of several sports clubs at the Berbice High School compound in New Amsterdam, Region Six.

Dr Singh used the opportunity to reaffirm the government’s dedication to empowering young people through continuous investment in sports

“Our government is committed to sports development in Region Six because we know the potential of our people,” Minister Ashni Singh underscored.

Min. Singh addressing the sports enthusiasts

In his address, Minister Singh highlighted that the administration remains focused on ensuring young people across the country have access to opportunities for growth, especially through sport.

“We are committed to creating opportunities for every single young person in our country, whether in skills training, academics, or sports,” he said.

The Minister assured those gathered that support is available to all organised sports clubs and youth groups. He encouraged them to reach out for assistance in the form of equipment, sponsorship, or other resources.

“If you have a sports club or a club of young people and you want us to support you in any way, I can tell you that we’re open to doing so – gears, sponsorship and whatever you might need.”

Dr Singh reminded the gathering that Region Six has historically produced some of the finest athletes in Guyana across disciplines such as cricket, football, boxing, and volleyball. He expressed confidence that the region can once again become a dominant force in national and international sports.

“We want as many young people from Region Six to dominate in every sporting area,” he stated.

To support this vision, the government has committed to a number of infrastructural upgrades. These include the construction of a new boxing gym, a cricket pavilion, and a multipurpose facility to accommodate both volleyball and lawn tennis.

The engagement also allowed the athletes to raise their concerns, share their ideas, and explore ways to enhance the local sporting landscape.

Member of a cricket club, voicing his concern

Minister Singh noted that in the last two years alone, the government has invested approximately $800 million in upgrading sports grounds nationwide, demonstrating a strong commitment to grassroots sports development.

Also present at the engagement was Community Development Officer Shaun Smith, who continues to work closely with youth and sports groups across the region.