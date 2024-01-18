Gov’t continues to work for the development of the people – Min McCoy tells Soesdyke\Linden Highway residents

The government continues its outreach across the country as it seeks to directly understand the challenges faced by citizenry in accessing government services while it is familiarizing them about all the things that is contained in Budget 2024.

This saw the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, on Wednesday engaging the residents of the villages of Adventure, Silver Hill, and Kairuni along the Soesdyke\Linden Highway.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, meeting with residents of Adventure village along the Soesdyke\Linden Highway

During the engagement, the residents were briefed on the $1.146 trillion budget that was presented in the National Assembly on Monday by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh.

Minister McCoy said that the budget was fitted to cater for every Guyanese and to bring relief to the challenges that they may face.

“The budget again continues to create the conditions for all of us to be able to live productive lives and to be able to create wholesome communities. The budget is just a framework that allows the government to work and invest in the welfare of people and their communities,” the minister explained.

He said that based on these allocated sums, along with government’s plan of creating three formidable housing schemes in the area, then the highway is poised to be vastly developed.

Minister McCoy engaging residents of Silver Hill

Additionally, the residents were also given the opportunity to raise their concerns and issues that are affecting their communities.

Some of the issues raised included the rehabilitation of roads, access to potable water, and the advancement of community developmental projects among others.

In response to these concerns, the minister said that works are underway to construct new roads within the villages.

He also stated that wells are in the process of being drilled to ensure that much-needed water becomes accessible to these residents.

As it pertains to initiating beneficial projects within the villages, the minister has since pledged his commitment to these projects.

“Your government continues to make investments…And so, we govern in a way that is prudent but also that sees steady improvement in the lives of people,” Minister McCoy told the highway residents.

Residents of Kairuni being engaged by the minister on Wednesday

Positing that the government has a plethora of opportunities for its citizens, villagers of the three communities were encouraged to take advantage of them.

They were given the chance to identify the various skills they would like to take up and their names were earmarked.

According to the minister, this is a way of utilising the human resources in the country and getting everyone involved in its rapid development.

“I want you to take up these opportunities. It is for your personal advancement and development…So, whatever skills you would like to do, please sign up and we will design the programme in collaboration with the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and we will get you trained. It is free of cost because we want you to do better,” Minister McCoy expressed.

He also reminded that a stipend will be paid as the residents undergo the training.

The village-to-village engagement is part of the government’s agenda to directly meet with the residents to understand what they are going through. This will continue as the PPP\C administration aim to reach each and everyone of the citizens.

