Gov’t continuously building capacity for agencies in the oil and gas sector

Guyanese can be assured of effective management of the oil and gas industry as the Natural Resources Ministry continues to intensify capacity building for agencies in collaboration with Halliburton – a United States oil and gas service provider.

Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat attended the final training session for staff of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) on Geo Science Software- Decision Space Geoscience (DSG1) on Tuesday and delivered remarks.

Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat and Permanent Secretary Joslyn Mckenzie along with participants of the training session

At the event, the Minister stressed the importance of the capacity building as Guyana is a new player in the oil and gas sector.

“What we promised is to ensure that we build out the framework or the architecture to manage the oil and gas sector and this is what we’re working towards and that is why we appreciate the support from Halliburton and other companies who are partnering with us, especially with regards to capacity building,” Minister Bharrat stated.With funding from the World Bank, the ministry obtained the Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project (GPRGMP), a key software for the oil and gas sector.

The project aims to work along with relevant oil and gas agencies including the Ministry, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), GGMC, and Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to enhance capacity.

Permanent Secretary, Joslyn Mckenzie noted that the final training sessions mark a key milestone as it relates to the capacity-building activities.

He said that, “today’s activity is being held here but primarily the GGMC are the primary recipients of this […] They’ll be the entity that will essentially transform into the Petroleum Commission so we actually building a bit of the block.”

The series of training forms part of the government’s overall effort to enhance technical skills and specialisation in the expanding oil and gas sector.

Halliburton’s Landmark Software for Drilling and Geoscience disciplines has been acquired to enhance the technical work of the government with regards to effectively supporting contract management activities and policies, and will include aspects of capacity building and training using Guyana’s data to support the oil and gas industry.

The GGMC teams were exposed to several training activities on the Halliburton Landmark Software for Drilling and Geoscience disciplines over the last month and Tuesday marked the final series of training.

