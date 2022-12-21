Gov’t delivers Christmas gifts to residents of Kwakwani

The government through the Ministry of Public Works continued its Christmas toy drive in Kwakwani, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) on Tuesday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill highlighted that the PPP/C Administration is working assiduously to ensure the children of Guyana are afforded a bright future filled with opportunities.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill addressing residents of Kwakwani

“Your government, I in particular think very highly about you children, your future and that which is ahead of you. Guyana is getting better every day and by the time you reach working age there will be lots of opportunities that will be available and that is why we are working every day on creating that environment and that platform to secure your future… so, we want to continue to give you the kind of encouragement so you can be the best that you can be,” he said as he handed over tokens and toys to the children and teachers.

Meanwhile, DPI spoke with several recipients who lauded the annual initiative.

Sheila John, a grandparent said, “I feel very happy that the minister is here to distribute some toys for the kids, especially to my granddaughter her birthday is today.”

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill sharing gifts in Kwakwani, Region Ten

CDC Councillor of Kwakwani, Paris Archer expressed satisfaction with the exercise, noting the government’s presence in the community.

“Presently, I am overjoyed at this time in terms of this distribution and the wonderful things that this government has been doing around the country. I am happy that I am here today and I can see many faces, parents, and children they are happy. Minister Edghill always looks out for Kwakwani and all the places that he goes and I want to thank everybody that made it possible,” he stated.

Gift distribution in Kwakwani, Region Ten

Karina La Rose, a teacher extended a hearty thank you for the gifts on behalf of fellow teachers and students.

“Thank you for the gifts for the school children and teachers, we welcome and we thank you for everything.” Meanwhile, Minister Edghill related that the annual Christmas drive is one the government hopes to continue to spread cheer among the nation’s children.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

