Gov’t distributes 77 black tanks to Whitewater, other satellites villages

The government has distributed 77 black tanks to households in Bamboo Landing, Western, Sea-Kumaka, and Kursima which are satellite areas in Whitewater Village in the Mabaruma sub-district, who will now benefit from an adequate supply of safe water.

Some 26 tanks were distributed to households in Bamboo Landing first. 34 tanks were then distributed to Western and Sea-Kumaka, and then 17 tanks to households in Kursima.

Black tanks

Kursima village also received one boat and an engine.

This distribution of the tanks and the boat engine form part of the Ministry of Agriculture’s Hinterland Environmentally Sustainable Agricultural Development (HESAD) programme.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal who was accompanied by Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, Regional Vice Chairman, Annansha Peters, and HESAD’s Regional Coordinator, Fahan Pearson, handed over the tanks to Toshao of Whitewater village, Deon Adams on Thursday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal handing over black tanks

Toshao Adams highlighted that this is the first time that the residents are receiving black tanks that are complete with fittings including gutters and pipes, which will be of great use to them.

“We must thank the HESAD project for completing this project now, where the people could get adequate water in the satellite areas,” he noted.

Toshao of White-Water village, Deon Adams

Based on the needs of the community, the government continues to provide programmes and policies required for the economic development of hinterland villages through financial and other support.

