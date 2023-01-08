─ $109M in flood relieve grants distributed to rice, livestock, cash crop farmers

The Government of Guyana has distributed more than $1.1 billion in grants to 7,500 fisherfolk across Guyana in 2022.

The masterplan, which was announced by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali last May, was among several measures put in place to ease the burdens on local fisherfolk.

Gov’t distributes over $1.1B in support to fisherfolk in 2022

The one-off grant served as an immediate step undertaken by the administration to make a direct transfer to expand the industry.

Fisherfolk within Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six were among the beneficiaries of the financial support.

Grants were distributed to 706 fisherfolk and represents an approximate $105 million investment along the Essequibo Coast.

Over $216 million was distributed to more than 1,400 fisherfolk across Region Three.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo spearheaded distribution exercises along the East Coast of Demerara corridor, which saw over 1,600 fisherfolk receiving cheques.

In Region Five, grants were distributed to over 805 fisherfolk in the Abary, Bath, Blairmont, Bushlot, Mahaicony, One Door, Onverwagt, Rosignol, Three Door, Number Two, Number Three, Number Four, Number 11, Number 12, Number 29 and Number 37 areas. The distribution represents an approximate $120 million investment.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha told the Department of Public Information that the effort by the PPP/C Administration demonstrates its commitment to the development of the agriculture sector through increased budgetary allocations.

Meanwhile, due to the closure of many factories across the world caused by the global pandemic and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, farmers were finding it hard to purchase inputs such as fertilisers.

However, following continuous widespread consultation with Guyanese, President Ali had announced $1 billion, among other measures, to significantly reduce input costs and assist with the scaling -up of production.

“In order to cushion the impact of the rising cost of fertiliser for farmers and to limit the pass through to food prices, my government will be purchasing $1 billion worth of fertiliser for free distribution to farmers for use in their planting and replanting activities,” the head of state said.

The funds came from the $5 billion set aside in the 2022 national budget to address cost of living interventions.

The government also distributed more than $109 million in flood relief grants to Rice, livestock, and cash crop farmers throughout Guyana in 2022.

The PPC/C Administration, led by President Ali, has been leading the Caribbean in its food security efforts to lower the high food import bill in the region and to ensure food security.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

