Govt encourages senior citizens to register to receive pension via MMG

Efforts are being made by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security along with Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) Inc, to encourage senior citizens across Guyana to utilise the new easy, fast, and reliable pension payment option via MMG.

The first 100 senior citizens who register to receive payments via the mobile app will receive a monetary prize of $5,000.

Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud on Wednesday told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the new payment option adds to the slew of alternate opportunities for senior citizens to access their pension easily and without hassle.

“Our senior citizens can access their pension all month, every day and MMG goes a step further because it allows them to receive their pension in a timely and efficient manner right at home and it also gives them an opportunity to cash out all their money if they wish at one time or pay their bills…from the comfort of their home,” Dr Persaud noted.

With the rolling out of this new delivery system, seniors will be able to cash out their monthly funds at over 1,000 agents nationwide.

This will ensure a reliable system that allows for the receipt of this service as scheduled, avoiding long lines to cash their pension. The beneficiary will also have 24/7 access to their MMG wallet.

“It is our commitment to ensuring that our senior citizens have multiple ways in which they can access their pension…We are ensuring that the service is provided directly through the service provider and at alternate venues and our offices across the country,” Minister Persaud said.

To access MMG pension payments, eligible persons must complete a registration form, either uplifted from the ministry’s probation offices or via the website.

Upon completing the form, it must be submitted along with the pensioner’s current booklet. Payments will then be made and accessible at no cost to the senior citizen.

If additional help is needed to set up an MMG account, the applicant is required to visit any of the agents nationwide, the MMG office at 69 Brickdam, Georgetown, or online.

