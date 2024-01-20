Govt engages more villages along the Soesdyke\Linden Highway

The government, through the Office of the Prime Minister, on Friday executed yet another outreach campaign in more villages across the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The outreach exercise was aimed at listening to the concerns of the residents and discussing the possible solutions. It was also an opportunity to inform those people from the various villages of the government’s commitment to development while also highlighting the programmes and projects included in 2024 National Budget presented Monday.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy addressing the residents gathered for the outreach exercise along the Highway

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy said the government is actively working to make life easier for people across the country, especially those along the Highway.

He also listened attentively to the concerns of residents of the three villages, namely Moblissa, Loo Creek, and Tigerbone Banakari.

The residents listening to the minister

The minister said the government will help them in whatever way it could to alleviate and resolve the concerns. Based on the some of the concerns raised, the minister also found various solutions.

While listening to the concerns of the residents of the three villages, issues such as land regularisation, inadequate water supply, the need for farming inputs, and lack of transportation for school children were raised.

As such, in an effort to find appropriate and timely solutions, the minister noted that he will involve the Ministry of Housing and Water to deal with the land and water matters. He has also committed to procuring black tanks for some of the residents as soon as possible.

Arrangements are underway in one of the villages to employ a driver to transport the school children to and from school.

Additionally, Minister McCoy will engage the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, to ensure that the resident’s agricultural needs are met in the right way.

“I am happy to be discussing some of the challenges that you face as a community…and for us to find solutions to some of these issues. Together, it is our government’s intention to make sure that every community right across the country is treated with infrastructure and becomes beneficiaries of our national programmes,” the minister explained.

The minister charged residents to take advantage of the courses that are being offered through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

He said this is a chance for them to develop themselves and take up higher-paying jobs.

“You see, the Guyana that we are building is not only for fancy hotels and large highways and huge infrastructure overall, it is for our people to make the most out of the opportunities that exist,” Minister McCoy stated.

Speaking about the recent budget, Minister McCoy said that it is a reflection of the government’s dedication to adequately provide for all the citizens as they seek to further fast-track development and progress.

“The budget is something that will directly benefit the people…it demonstrates that your government continues to make steady investments in the people and their welfare,” Minister McCoy stated.

He added that the financial allocations announced will only see the country’s development moving forward.

