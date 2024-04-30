Govt ensures world-class facilities ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle has confirmed that the pitches at the National Stadium and practice venues are in prime condition, meeting international standards in anticipation of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, games being held in Guyana.

He assured during a live engagement on Tuesday, instilling confidence in the nation’s readiness to welcome the prestigious tournament.

Cricket in Guyana

“We have been able to bring that up to the standard where it is acceptable and where matches could be played. As it relates to the infrastructure at the stadium and at the practice venues, yes those are in place,” the director stated.

He further emphasised the ongoing efforts to ensure the completion of any remaining works before the official handover of the venues, scheduled for tomorrow.

Tickets for the tournament will become available for physical purchase from Thursday, May 2 as fans across the Caribbean, particularly in Guyana, eagerly anticipate their chance to witness the cricket spectacle firsthand.

Additionally, Head of Public Relations and Communications for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies 2024 Damon Leon shared that despite the unavailability of tickets to the finals, opportunities to witness the semi-finals in Guyana are open, particularly through the party stand.

Tickets for other matches across the West Indies are also accessible at the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) office and via the official website, tickets.t20.com.

The box office operates on weekdays from 10:30 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm.

Leon assured fans of sufficient ticket availability, especially for key matches, including the West Indies’ opening game on June 2.

“There are sufficient tickets because there are two West Indies games happening in Guyana, as well as some others, there are tickets available for all of those matches. However, if there is a rush at the box office over the weekend, we will be able to meet that demand,” Leon disclosed.

Meanwhile, Director of National Events Andrew Tyndall outlined plans for the trophy tour, which adds to the excitement surrounding the tournament.

The tour, scheduled for May 22, will showcase the iconic trophy across Guyana for two days. From media engagements to iconic photo opportunities at landmarks like Kaieteur Falls and St. Georges Cathedral, to engage citizens and build anticipation for the forthcoming cricket matches.

The climax of the tour will be a parade, starting from Stabroek Market Square and culminating at the Seawall Esplanade, featuring a mini-concert and fan engagement activities to celebrate the impending arrival of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 to Guyana.

Guyana is poised to deliver a world-class experience for cricket fans, ensuring that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 leaves an indelible mark on the Caribbean cricketing landscape.

