Gov’t extends bids for roadworks in Regions Three, Four

Residents in Regions Three and Four will soon benefit from construction and rehabilitation works on community roads as the Ministry of Public Works has extended an invitation for bids for works on a number of miscellaneous roads.

In a bid to improve the transportation network, bids are invited for rehabilitation and construction of roads in Annandale, Unity, Fisherman’s Quarter, and Mon Repos, on the East Coast of Demerara, as well as in Diamond, on the East Bank of Demerara.

One of the rehabilitated roads in 6th street, Diamond, EBD

Persons living along the Soesdyke-Linden highway can expect rehabilitation and construction works on a number of roads in Yarrowkabra, Kuru Kururu, and Swan, while Sophia residents will see similar works being carried out in Mackintosh Street, Samaroo Street, and the Main Access Road in ‘B ’Field, Sophia, as part of Phase One of the Urban Roads project.

Rehabilitation works for Region Three are divided into 59 lots along the West Coast Demerara, and East Bank Essequibo corridor.

Works will be done in Cornelia Ida, Vergenoegen, Hubu, Parika, De Kinderen, Meten-Meer-Zorg, Zeelugt, Leonora, De Willem, Den Amstel, Anna Catherina, Zeelandia, Parfaite Harmonie, Westminster, Onderneeming, Aracari, and Stanleytown, to name a few.

On Wednesday, Ministers of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and Deodat Indar paid a visit to the region to inspect ongoing infrastructural works in Wakenaam and Leguan islands.

Minister Edghill addressed several disputes hindering the progression of these works, emphasising the importance of having local contractors and residents engaged in these projects.

The 2023 budget allocated some $136.1 billion for infrastructural development as part of government’s transformational agenda.

The miscellaneous roads programme will see communities in the 10 administrative regions benefitting from improved roadways and drainage and was intended to foster development at the community level.

