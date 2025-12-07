Govt eying 100 MW of renewable energy over the next five years – PM Phillips

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips commissioned the 3 MW Prospect Solar Farm in Region Six today, aimed at offsetting the ever‑increasing demand for electricity in Berbice.

In his address, the Prime Minister reminded that the Government is focused on an energy mix, to ensure sustainability and decrease cost. He said this will be done through a modern, affordable, reliable, and resilient energy system.

“Each project reflects the values of our Government that is committed to lifting the quality of life for every Guyanese, in every community, through the length and breadth of Guyana.”

The Prime Minister said that meeting growing electricity demand responsibly is a matter of “national priority”. He described the commissioning as not just a “ceremonial milestone, but a tangible demonstration of our strategy at work”.

The Government’s long‑term vision, he explained, is to ensure the continued expansion of renewable energy. High on the agenda is to add 100 MW of additional renewable energy by 2031, to ensure that “no household, community, or business is left behind”.

To highlight continuity, he pointed to several recent renewable energy initiatives, including the commissioning of the 750 kWp Wakenaam Solar Farm; the 4.5 MWpOnderneeming Solar Farm; and the 3 MWp Hampshire Solar Farm.

Additionally, Prime Minister Phillips explained that new installations in Region Two at Charity and in Region Five at Trafalgar will soon be completed. He referenced the hydropower projects at Kumu, Moco Moco and Kato, along with the solar farms in Lethem, Mabaruma, Bartica and Mahdia, which are already delivering reliable electricity to thousands of Guyanese. With the addition of the Prospect Solar Farm, he said, Guyana will continue to build what is becoming “a national constellation of renewable energy facilities stretching across both the coastland and the hinterland”.

The Prospect Solar Farm, constructed at a cost of US$5.5 million, features 4,928 solar modules, eight PV inverters, and a new 13.8 kV spur connecting to the Canefield F3 distribution feeder backbone. With an installed capacity of 3 MWp, the facility is engineered to deliver up to 2.4 MWac to the Demerara–Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

According to Prime Minister Phillips, an installation of this scale “strengthens not only the grid, but also Region Six’s economic potential. The technology supporting this facility, including modern inverters, smart controllers and battery integration, demonstrates the maturity of Guyana’s renewable energy sector. These are fully operational, grid‑ready power plants, contributing meaningfully to the national supply of electricity to meet our growing energy demand.”

Prime Minister Phillips reminded that the country’s flagship Gas‑to‑Energy project continues to advance, “with the pipeline already landed in Wales and construction ongoing for the 300 MW combined‑cycle gas plant and the Natural Gas Liquids facility. Once operational, electricity costs for all consumers on the national grid will be cut by 50 per cent. The impact on households, small businesses, and large‑scale manufacturing will be unprecedented.”

He framed the Prospect Solar Farm as both a symbol of progress and a statement of ambition. “It is a symbol of how far we have come as a people and as a nation, and a statement of how far we intend to go as a people and as a nation.”

The Prime Minister noted that the Government had added 186.2 MW of new generating capacity in response to rising demand, through the Garden of Eden plant, emergency installations at Columbia Substation (East Coast Demerara), and temporary integration of two power ships into the grid. He said that expansions are not placeholders, but strategic reinforcements, to ensure that “Guyana never falls behind the pace of development”.

On workforce development and gender‑inclusive participation, the Prime Minister noted that the GUYSOL Programme has created training and employment opportunities for youths, including apprenticeships for persons living with disabilities and employment for women in solar installation, engineering, finance, and project management, as well as in construction and maintenance of the projects.

“The GUYSOL Programme, featuring women in solar from Region Ten as highlighted at the Prospect Solar Farm, serves as a model for gender‑inclusive participation in technical fields. Empowering women in renewable energy,” the Prime Minister explained, “is not symbolic — but strategic. It expands our national talent pool and strengthens community.”

He further extended appreciation to the Inter‑American Development Bank for its continued partnership, and to SUMEC Complete Equipment and Engineering Limited and the XJ Group Corporation for completing the project within the established timeline. He also lauded the GPL executive management and engineering teams for executing large‑scale renewable projects while modernising internal systems on the ground.