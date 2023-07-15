Gov’t fully respects the rights of Indigenous people – Min. Sukhai reiterates

The government has reiterated its commitment, to adhering to the principle of free, prior and informed consent, when making decisions relating to Amerindians.

This is one of the core tenets enshrined in the Amerindian Act. This was expressed by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, who was addressing the recently concluded Regional Toshaos and Community Development Council (CDC) Chairpersons Conference in Moruca, Region One.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

“The National Toshaos Council Conference that is held in Georgetown is the epitome of FPIC (free, prior, and informed consent). Guyana is the first country that allows its people to sit and engage directly with the head of state,” she pointed out.

Guyana has been heralded as the first country to provide a legislative tool that is modern and deals with governance, management, protection, and security for its indigenous peoples.

Belize is now leaning on the expertise of Guyana, to foster development for their indigenous peoples.

The minister added that “Guyana is the first to have designated an entire month of heritage to Indigenous peoples, recognising that they make a contribution to this country. We would like to retain this and make it known to the world and to the nation.”

