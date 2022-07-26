Gov’t gets ‘thumbs up’ for addressing issues from North Bladen Hall residents

Residents of North Bladen Hall and surrounding communities sang praises to the government for finally being included in the country’s development after being neglected for a long time.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall at North Bladen Hall community engagement.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall on Monday, spearheaded a community engagement which saw the concerns of residents being addressed. The minister apologised to residents for the delayed visit.

“I am sorry that it has taken us nearly two years to get here but we have been around the country, all over working for everyone.”

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall engaging residents

This outreach is part of the PPP/C Government’s manifesto commitment geared at ensuring a better quality of life for all.

At the meeting, issues such as drainage and irrigation, road works, and garbage disposal, among others were promptly addressed.

Minister Dharamlall noted that major development will be taken to the community, which will foster economic growth.

“This area is going to be one of the most developed areas; we have industrial sites coming at Lusignan, at Enmore. More housing schemes so a lot of development will take place,” Minister Dharamlall said.

Residents of North Bladen Hall, East Coast Demerara

Further, he reiterated government’s vision to have residents become more proactive in the execution of developmental projects in their communities.

“If there are people from within the community who would be willing to do the work, we [government] will give you the contract rather than give a big contractor.”

In response, residents expressed delight over government’s plans for their community and addressing their concerns.

Anjalie Persaud said “from the bottom of my heart I feel like he is going to help us because we were trying a very long time to get help, so I hope he will do it for us.”

Basdeo Panday, who had his concerns addressed on the need for improved roads said “Our road is in a bad situation, the children, the teachers they need the entrance, so I feel good because we need this thing here.”

Another resident, young Chaitnarine Dharamraj believes the government is doing a ‘fairly good job’ as he expressed pleasure at the community engagement.

“Very pleasing. The minister addressed our concerns very nice and he said he is going to give us some results, so we are looking forward for the results.”

The government is actively working to alleviate the hardships faced and deliver relief to every Guyanese in all communities across the country.

