Govt gets thumbs up from opposition for strategic education training initiative

The government on Wednesday received high commendation from the APNU+AFC Opposition for its overarching plan to put systems in place, which allowed scores of teachers across hinterland regions to be trained.

Opposition Member of Parliament, Dawn Hasting-Williams said she is happy to highlight the kind support received from the education ministry following consultation with the Minister of Education.

MP Hasting-Williams was at the time making her contributions to the 2024 budget debates in the National Assembly, when she expressed sincere gratitude to the Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Government.

“I can also recall approaching the Minister of Education, whom I have great respect for, Priya Manickchand about the teachers who were enrolled to do online courses but were unable to do so in my region and specifically in upper Mazaruni. I am much appreciative that she came up with something and that is to bring them out to Georgetown to attend classes at CPCE,” the opposition member posited.

The newly trained professionals, MP Hasting-Williams referenced, were part of the 1,796 educators who received their certificates during the Cyril Potter College of Education’s (CPCE) 89th graduation ceremony at the National Stadium, Providence back in November.

“And most of them graduated at the end of last year. This is commendable Honourable Priya Manickchand,” the parliamentarian emphasised.

The government continues its unwavering commitment to fostering a dedicated, qualified, and passionate cadre of educators, emphasisng that teachers are the cornerstone of Guyana’s education system and play a pivotal role in shaping the minds of the nation’s youth.

President Ali has, on numerous occasions, highlighted plans to continue investing in tangible initiatives including improving educational facilities, expanding the use of information and communication technology (ICT) in education, enhancing TVET facilities, and increasing scholarship opportunities, among others.

The latest CPCE graduation ceremony saw the largest cohort ever trained in history.

It included 477 early childhood teachers, 841 primary teachers, 238 secondary teachers, and 240 technical vocational education and training (TVET) teachers.

Some 86 teachers graduated with distinctions, 1,681 with credits, and 29 with pass.

A total of 66 persons graduated under the trained teachers’ certificate programme, while 1,730 graduated under the Associate Degree Programme.

Notably, more than 20 per cent of teachers have graduated from the hinterland and riverine communities.

