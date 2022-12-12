Gov’t gives Shulinab, Meriwau $6M water system upgrade

Residents of Shulinab and Meriwau, South Rupununi, Region Nine are now receiving improved water supply following a $6 million extension to the water distribution system in the area.

The extension of the water system is the fulfilment of a commitment made by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali when he engaged residents back in August.

Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues during her visit to the expanded water system

On Saturday, Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues made a follow-up visit to the communities where she updated residents on the interventions made since the president’s visit.

She explained that the project which was executed by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), will benefit some 18 households in Shulinab and 12 households in Meriwau.

Minister Rodrigues said the initiative is a testament to the PPP/C Government’s commitment to improving the living standard of the people, particularly those in the hinterland.

“No community is too small or too insignificant for us to respond…those people are just as important as if we were delivering to 1,000 households because they are Guyanese,” she affirmed.

The minister added, “if we are saying that we are going to deliver access we are going to ensure that every single Guyanese has access.”

Minister Rodrigues told the residents that the administration’s overall goal is to attain 100 per cent access to water by 2025, in keeping with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Six- water and sanitation for all.

The expanded water distribution system

Last week, the National Assembly approved the sum of $275.9 million in supplementary funding to improve potable water supply in several hinterland communities, as well as for the procurement of a new PAT drilling rig.

Of that amount, $152.5 million will go towards the expansion of systems in a number of communities in the region including Shulinab, Meriwau, Karaudarnau, Masakenari Achiwib, Shea, Rupunau, Para Bara, Quarrie and Sawariwau.

Meanwhile, sporting gears were also handed over to residents of both villages.

GWI’s Hinterland Director, Ramchand Jailall, Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock, and Toshao Vibert Ignace were also part of the visit.

