Gov’t injects $253M to boost sports development in hinterland

Sport development across 253 Amerindian villages is set for major expansion, as the government invests $253 million to upgrade community grounds.

This announcement was made by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., during his address at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference on Thursday.

Each of the 253 Toshaos in attendance will receive $1 million to enhance sports facilities in their respective communities.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson

“Every single person will be leaving here just as they did last year and the year before, will be leaving with $1 million to continue to invest in your community ground,” he announced.

He explained that the funds are being disbursed directly to community leaders, bypassing the traditional public procurement system to ensure greater autonomy and faster implementation. This approach empowers local leaders to collaborate closely with residents, particularly young people, to improve sports infrastructure.

Over the past four and a half years, the government has invested more than $568 million in developing community grounds. Many of these villages, the minister noted, previously had no dedicated space for sport.

He added that, “some of the persons here over the last few years never had a community ground before. The investment that we have made over the last three years has allowed you to clear an entire forest of land and has started to create the investment that will turn it into a functioning community ground for the young people to use consistently.

Hinterland sport

Highlighting the growth of the sport sector in hinterland regions, Minister Ramson criticised the previous administration for slashing investment in community grounds by 66 per cent, reducing annual allocations from $300 million to $100 million.

“When I went to start doing examinations on community grounds across Guyana, community grounds were in the worst conditions this country has ever seen. Young people didn’t have a space to go to, hanging out by the waste side, getting involved in drugs and gangs, no longer interested in organised life,” Minister Ramson said.

Youth participation in sport has significantly increased under the PPP/C Government. Guyana has already surpassed its 2024 target of 135 international and regional medals, achieving an unprecedented 534 so far.

Amerindian communities are increasingly contributing to this success, with more national athletes emerging from hinterland villages than ever before. This progress is underpinned by over $800 million in investment made specifically in hinterland sports development.

To further build on these gains, each Toshao at the NTC Conference will also receive a gear package and a flash drive containing video tutorials for 13 major sporting disciplines, including athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cricket, football, hockey, rugby, squash, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and volleyball.

The training material, developed in collaboration with local and international sporting bodies, is compatible with the laptops previously distributed by President Irfaan Ali.

Minister Ramson also hinted at upcoming initiatives to expand youth empowerment through technology, including programmes in robotics and coding for hinterland youth.

“The young people in your community they will always need your support. They will always need guidance; they sometimes don’t say or do the right things, but they also always deserve a second chance…but it is also very important that you lead the next generation of leaders so that we can all build a stronger, more powerful Guyana together,” Minister Ramson said.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

