Govt injects $5.7B more in healthcare compared to mid-2023

The government has made significant progress in the nation’s healthcare, with investments reaching $44.4 billion in the first half of 2024, some $5.7 billion more than the total spent during the same period last year.

This increased funding has led to upgrades in health facilities, expanded services, and a stronger healthcare workforce nationwide.

Plans for paediatric and maternal hospital in Ogle

Major developments are underway for a world-class paediatric and maternal hospital in Ogle, while ground preparation for a new hospital in New Amsterdam has begun.

These state-of-the-art facilities will provide essential and advanced healthcare services for mothers and children, ensuring the well-being of Guyana’s future generations.

According to the 2024 mid-year report, $6.5 billion was set aside to progress development works at regional hospitals in Bath, De Kinderen, Diamond, Enmore, Lima, and Number 75 Village.

The investment sets the construction completion date for mid-2025, bringing the country closer to widely accessible and reliable healthcare services.

Existing health facilities across regions have also benefitted from a considerable $518.5 million for maintenance funding.

Ongoing works at Bath Regional Hospital

The government’s focus on expanding the healthcare workforce is evident in its drive towards constructing new health science training facilities in New Amsterdam and Suddie.

Moreover, 3,000 nurses, 68 medical extension officers, and 331 allied health students are being trained to deliver quality service.

Mental health has also been prioritised with psychiatric clinics established at all regional hospitals and the introduction of telepsychiatry to reach remote areas. These investments reflect the government’s dedication to expanding healthcare infrastructure and improving the quality of health services and access for all Guyanese.

