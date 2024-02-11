Gov’t investing heavily to make people’s lives better – Min McCoy

The government continues to fulfil its mandate of ensuring that the needs of the Guyanese population are met by constantly getting on the ground and directly engaging with the citizens.

On Saturday, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy visited the villages of Kwakwani, Ituni, and Coomaka Mines in Region Ten to educate the residents on how they will benefit from the recently approved $1.146 trillion budget.

Since the government returned to office in 2020, Minister McCoy said various sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and the country’s natural resources have exponentially transformed, creating major support for citizens.

“Indeed what you see around us today accounts for more than there was three years ago. And what can we say about all that is happening and that has happened since then? Is that you have a government in place that has been making constant investments at making people’s lives better,” the minister stated.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy addressing residents on Saturday

According to him, out of the $7.1 billion that was approved for the region, the residents will see more roads being rehabilitated and constructed, schools and health facilities being built, and many agriculture businesses being created.

It will also see the region’s savannahs being developed to grow high-value crops in order to contribute to the 25 per cent by 2025 initiative.

These investments are not only being made from resources garnered from the oil revenues, but rather the government’s keen sense of priority and prudent management of revenues from other sectors that long existed.

Some of residents at the community engagement on Saturday

During the engagement, Minister McCoy also listened to some of the concerns highlighted by the residents and assured them that they would be addressed promptly.

Some of the issues include proper drainage and irrigation, accessibility to potable water, and land regularisation, among others.

“We are, as your planners, as your government, taking every concern into consideration. Taking every bit of interest in people and what they need for their development,” the public affairs minister emphasised.

Moreover, the minister encouraged the residents to take full advantage of every service that is being made available by the government, including the small business grant, spectacles vouchers, and the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships.

“You have to pay attention to what we are developing as a society and be able to prioritise and take advantage of these programmes…you have to be focused, you have to be a true partner in the development paradigm of our country,” Minister McCoy stated.

