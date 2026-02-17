Govt invites bids for infrastructure works, truck parking facilities

The government has invited bids for a series of infrastructure development works and the construction of truck parking facilities in Regions Three, Four, Five and Six.

The infrastructure works will be carried out in Stewartville, Region Three, Great Diamond, Region Four, and Burma, Region Five through the Ministry of Housing.

The projects are intended to improve access to housing developments by constructing roads, drainage and installing utilities, enabling allocatees access to their lands and commence construction.

An aerial view of the low-income housing units in Great Diamond

The truck parking facilities are part of the government’s efforts to develop dedicated, secured parking facilities for heavy-duty trucks, reducing roadside congestion and enhancing public safety in residential communities.

The facilities will be constructed at Meten-Meer-Zorg Phase Two in Region Three, Hermitage to Wales in Region Five, Hope to Enmore and Grove in Region Four.

Smithson Place in East Canje, Berbice, Number 75 Village on the Corentyne in Region Six will also benefit.

Trucks traversing East Bank Road corridor

Procurement for the projects will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding process and is open to all eligible bidders.

Interested contractors can access additional information and inspect the bidding documents through the CH&PA projects department from 9: 00 hours to 15:30 hours.

Persons can also purchase a complete set of bidding documents from CHPA for a non-refundable amount of ten thousand Guyana dollars (GYD$10,000).

All bids are required to be submitted by 9:00hours on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, late submissions will not be considered.

In Budget 2026, the government has set aside $159.1 billion to advance housing development nationwide, with continued infrastructure works in both new and existing schemes.

This year, at least 15,000 households are expected to receive house lots as part of the ongoing allocation drive.

Additionally, the government plans to distribute 8,000 house lots and issue no fewer than 7,000 certificates of title, enabling thousands of families to secure legal ownership of their properties.