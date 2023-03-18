Gov’t invites bids to construct processing facility at Orealla, Region Six

Government remains cognisant that agro-processing facilities play a key role in the administration’s efforts to increase food security and promote broad-based sustainable economic growth.

The President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led government continues to encourage and support investments in agro-processing facilities.

As such, on Friday, the Ministry of Agriculture issued an invitation for sealed bids from qualified and eligible bidders for the construction of a processing facility for the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) at Orealla, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The engineer’s estimate for the duration of the work is $15.5 million, and the construction phase lasts 120 calendar days.

A minimum of three jobs of a comparable sort must have been completed in the previous three years, and other requirements include having a valid company license and NIS and GRA compliances.

Interested and eligible bidders can get additional information from GMC’s Agriculture Complex at LBI Sugar Estate Compound, East Coast Demerara, Region Four.

Interested bidders may obtain the entire set of bidding papers (in pdf format on a CD) by sending a written request and paying a non-refundable fee of $2,500.

All bids must be delivered before 9:00 hours on March 28, 2023 to the Chairman at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.

The GMC received a $37 million investment in July 2022, considerably increasing Guyana’s capability for agricultural processing.

To the advantage of all farmers who need help processing their produce, funding is made available to guarantee that agro-processing facilities become operational.

At Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice, a cutting-edge food processing facility valued $37 million was officially opened.

In addition, a $15 million agro-processing complex was also commissioned at St. Ignatius, Region Nine, in November 2022.

By doing this, the nation’s food security will be improved, exports will rise, and employment will be created.

