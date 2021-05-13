Gov’t issues ‘cease order’ to BK Int’l after damage to Number 63 Beach

─ instructed to restore damaged reef

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar has ordered BK International Incorporated to cease construction of a sea defence at Corriverton, Berbice, and to repair the damaged reef leading to the Number 63 Beach.

The company was found removing sand from behind the beach to construct the sea defence at Corriverton. The Minister said this reckless action by BK International has caused damage to the dam leading to the beach. Number 63 Beach has been a major tourist attraction before the pandemic.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Hon. Deodat Indar

The Minister and a team from the Number 52-74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), visited the area on Wednesday where they had a first-hand look at the destruction.

Minister Indar explained that the company was granted approval from the NDC to use an access road for its work. However, no approval was given for the removal of material.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Hon. Deodat Indar and team from the Number 52-74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) taking a look at the damage done to the beach.

“The NDC does not have the power to grant the removal of material from a reef, it is the Sea Defence Board. So, an application would have had to be made to the Sea Defence Board and none was made.

We have written to the contractor BK and told him they need to restore the material and restore the dam. I have not seen the material restored, I saw the dam was levelled up to some extent, but I am here to understand the extent of the reports that came in and the extent of the damage that was done to the sea defence at the front at the watermark,” Minister Indar said.

The Minister said the matter will be resolved this week, adding that BK International will also have to provide a progress report on the ongoing sea defence works at Corriverton. The progress report should indicate, among other things, the source of the materials for the works.

Damage done to the reef by BK International Damage done to the reef by BK International

Further, Minister Indar said DLN Consulting Incorporated, the company overseeing the project at Corriverton, provided an explanation about the actions of BK International. The consulting company will provide a written report on Friday, May 14. Following the report, further actions will be taken to address the matter, the Minister said.