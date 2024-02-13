Govt launches pottery experience at Toka, Region 9

The government, the Guyana Tourism Authority, has launched its first tourism product for the year, boosting the economic potential of the sector to contribute to the country’s overall growth and development.

As a direct result, patrons gathered for the launch of a unique pottery experience called ‘Journey through Pottery’ which will provide a unique tourist experience in Guyana.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority Kamrul Baksh

The tourism product and guest house are located in the village of Toka, Region 9 and will no doubt contribute to the economic activity in this remote and hinterland community.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh was happy to join other tourism stakeholders in the Rupununi for the historical launch.

“Pottery in Toka, as an experience, would be the first experience, hosted by an indigenous community of its kind. So, that’s a one-of-a-kind experience,” Baksh stated as he delivered the feature address at the launching ceremony.

Kamrul Baksh and Regional Chairman Brian Allicock view pottery products on display

He also noted the combined effort of partners like Conservation International, Visit Rupununi, the Guyana Tourism Authority the Ministry of Tourism, and the community, in creating the new experience.

“What this does is it diversifies the product portfolio of the North Rupununi. North Rupununi, in my view is the most developed tourism circuit in the country. What this Toka experience is doing is strengthening that product even further. So, no longer will Toka be just a drive-by community, but persons are going to …venture to Toka…enjoy this very unique experience which is the pottery making…,” he stated.

He noted that expanding the products has been a priority for the GTA.

Potter on display

According to Baksh, strengthening the regional authorities like the Visit Rupununi, so that they can lead the product management and product development locally, is good and necessary.

This, he said, is being done in all other administrative regions.

The community has long been involved in pottery, however, the GTA has supported the technical training for the activity. Soon, training in packaging the product will also be done and the pottery products will be marketed at different locations and online.

The GTA has also done familiarisation visits to the village with local tour operators who are keen to add the experience to their itinerary.

A visit to Toka comprises pottery making, hiking to the Taiwu Falls, swimming, star gazing, bonfire and storytelling, and ant eater spotting, among others.

Regional Chairman Brian Allicock, while making remarks, also endorsed the initiative.

Swimming, as part of the Toka experience

