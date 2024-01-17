Govt making inroads with Mocha Arcadia youths

– to provide skills training, job opportunities

The government is making inroads within Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara, intervening to provide the youths there with skills training and employment opportunities.

In return, scores of youths expressed their satisfaction and appreciation that they were being involved in government’s plan to develop the country while boosting it’d Human Resources, especially youths.

The youths were engaged on Tuesday afternoon by newly appointed Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame Mc Coy.

The engagement, which was held at the Mocha Arcadia Primary School, was a follow-up visit from President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s meeting with the residents last Friday.

However, this specific outreach was to educate the youths on the many avenues that they can take to help in the development of themselves and their country.

Youth Kelvin Gordon expressed how he felt to be involved.

“This opportunity is great because it’s not just for me alone but for everyone within the community, especially the youths. It’s a great chance for us to better ourselves. For me, I signed up for health and safety because it is something that I have been pursuing,” the young man said.

Kelvin Gordon engaging with Ministers Parag and Mc Coy

Gordon encouraged his fellow youths to become educated on what is happening within the country so that they can help in its advancement.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Randy Springer said that this engagement will allow him the opportunity to become employed and earn an income at a young age.

“It’s nice meeting these ministers and allowing them to get us on board. For me, this meeting was beneficial because I got to sign up for welding. So, when I get through, I’ll be able to know more about it and be able to earn an income to help my family,” Springer explained.

Additionally, Jave Moore was confident that he will positively contribute to the changes within his community.

“I’m glad for the conversation I had with the ministers because as of right now I am not doing anything within the community and it doesn’t make sense I keep on liming without a job. So, as he came with these opportunities, I tried to grasp whatever I could,” the patient Moore expressed.

Moreover, an elder of Mocha Arcadia Community Diana Port stressed that with the youths now having the opportunity to make a change, she is adamant that the community will be spiral in its development.

The youths being briefed about skills available

“Well, I am glad that the young people are getting employed in here. It would occupy their time and give them something worthwhile to do. It would be progressive for them and for the community,” Port stated.

As she briefly spoke with the residents, Minister Parag stressed that the government is always willing to engage the youths of the country, since they are the future leaders.

“Direct engagement has always been a hallmark of the PPP and that will never stop…and we believe that it is the most effective way of understanding the people, understanding the challenges within the communities so that we would be able to help in a better way,” the minister posited.

She said that the administration will continue to bring community development to everyone, whether near or far.

Minister Mc Coy encouraged the Mocha Arcadia youths to take advantage of everything that the government is offering and more.

“We want you to know that we can help you get a skill so that you can get a job. The way in which our country is developing right now, there are so many opportunities you have as it pertains to skills and even scholarships,” Minister McCoy implored.

The government will continue with its rampant community meetings so as to meet the needs of all its citizens.

