Gov’t making significant strides in shift to renewable energy

As the dangers of climate change become more evident around the world, the PPP/C Government has been making significant strides towards securing a more sustainable future for all Guyanese.

While the country has long relied on fossil fuels for its energy needs, a major shift has taken place in recent years, where the government has seen the need for investments in renewable energy.

To this end, a one-megawatt solar farm was commissioned at Lethem in August 2022.

Three more solar PV farms at Bartica, Mahdia, and Wakenaam are slated for completion in 2023, with five other solar PV farms to be constructed at Leguan, Kwakwani, Port Kaituma, Matthew’s Ridge, and Ituni by March 2025.

The nine farms are expected to supply a maximum of 8.35 megawatts of electricity to the power grid per day.

A number of solar PV systems have also been installed in various public locations across the hinterland regions, and in government buildings in Region Four.

Through the distribution of 30,000 Solar PV Home Energy Systems and the GUYSOL initiative, an additional 100,000 persons will benefit from increased access to solar energy.

The government has also capitalised on Guyana’s many sources of water. In its updated Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, the country’s leaders outlined plans for the establishment of a hydropower plant in addition to the one being constructed at Amaila Falls, Region Eight.

The two combined hydropower plants will generate an estimated 535 megawatts of electricity.

While the location of the second is yet to be finalised, three more hydropower projects are being pursued at Moco-Moco, Kato and Kumu; which will supply a combined capacity of 2.35 megawatts.

A wind farm with an installed capacity of about 10 megawatts is also being considered for Hope Beach on the East Coast Demerara.

These plans tie into the government’s landmark mission to have Guyana achieve the globally coveted use of 70 per cent renewable energy.

