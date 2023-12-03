Gov’t ministers spread out across Guyana to join citizens in display of national unity

As the nationwide awareness campaign gains momentum, government ministers have fanned out in the various regions to join citizens in a remarkable display of patriotism and togetherness.

These expressions of national unity confirm the nation’s position that Essequibo belongs to Guyana.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, was on the Essequibo Coast this morning, as he joined the circle of unity activity at the Anna Regina car park, and addressed residents in Cotton Field.

In Region One, the communities of Kamwatta, Wauna, Mabaruma, and White Water were joined by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, while along the East Coast of Essequibo, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, along with community leaders, led a march from Vergenoegen to the Boerasirie Bridge.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, attended circle of unity activities at the BV/Triumph NDC, and in Strathspey, along the East Coast Demerara, among other locations.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, along with Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, joined residents of Sophia and Cummings Lodge in their circle of unity exercise, while Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, participated in similar exercises in the ministry’s compound, and at Stabroek Market in the heart of Georgetown.

At the Square of the Revolution, scores of Guyanese demonstrated unity with the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, joined residents in Soesdyke, and also made a stop in the community of Eccles, EBD, while Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat was on the ground in the Diamond/Grove area.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, was in Region Five for the activity, as she addressed residents of various communities.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, led the staff of his ministry in this exercise at the ministry’s compound.

Over the past few weeks, the government has ramped up its awareness campaign, determined to ensure that all Guyanese are aware of the significance of the ongoing border controversy, and attuned with the country’s firm stance on the issue.

The nationwide circle of unity event forms part of the national response to Venezuela’s claims to the Essequibo region, and is set to culminate in a harmonious night of patriotic reflection at the National Stadium, Providence Sunday evening.

