Govt, police working to advance e-ticketing system – Min Benn

The government and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is developing an e-ticketing system that will be integrated with relevant agencies to address the challenge of increasing traffic violations.

Speaking at his year-end press briefing on Wednesday, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn told reporters that the system is currently at an advanced stage.

“I hope between the middle of the year, that we’ll be in a particular position to have it in place but they would have to go along with the process and integrate it with other agencies,” the home affairs minister highlighted.

He also noted that the necessary amendments to the relevant laws will be made to allow for the smooth implementation of the e-ticketing system.

The e-ticketing initiative will replace the current manual system and will use cameras and other technology to accurately monitor traffic, check speeds, and vehicles’ licence plates as well as track any traffic violations.

The digitally obtained information will be transmitted to the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Revenue Authority, and a traffic ticket issued and emailed to the driver based on the customisable parameters.

The license plate recognition function entails real-time licence plate collection, driver and passenger snapshots, and high-powered infrared illumination.

The e-ticketing system forms part of the administration’s policy to modernise the security sector and guarantee safety for citizens.

It is expected to improve efficiency in the drafting and dispatching of tickets, as well as enforce penalties and fines.

It is also expected to eliminate the instances of briberies that occur during the manual ticketing process.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

