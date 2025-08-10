Gov’t prioritised sports development from 2020-2025 – Berbice Youth

Support for athletes, the creation and upgrade of sports facilities have ramped up significantly in the past five years.

This was the view of Alisha Rodrigues, a young, vibrant resident of Region Five, who was addressing thousands of People’s Progressive Party Civic supporters at a public rally in Bath, West Coast Berbice.

The “new sports facilities, upgraded grounds throughout Region Five, and investments in training programmes that give youth not just something to do, but something to strive for,” Rodrigues said.

Some of the action on the final day of the swimming, cycling and track & field championships at the Leonora Facility

She affirmed that the neglect of sportsmen and women ended in August 2020:

“I’ve seen young footballers, cricketers, and athletes, once overlooked, now being supported, coached, and celebrated under the PPP/C government. This is what real development looks like. This is what happens when a government chooses to invest in its people,” Rodrigues said.

Between 2020 to 2025, total investments in sports amounted to $17.6 billion. This has resulted in the upgrades of 400 community and sports grounds.

Under the stewardship of Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, the first Doubles Squash Court in the Caribbean has been completed.

Several multi-purpose indoor sports halls are being constructed in Regions One, Three, Seven, Eight and Nine. And, soon, Palmyra in Region Six, Anna Regina in Region Two, and McKenzie in Region Ten will each have a cricket stadium.

There has also been massive renovation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the Guyana National Stadium and the National Aquatic Centre that matches international standards.