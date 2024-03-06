‘Gov’t programmes are managed at Gov’t facilities’- Min McCoy tells scores of citizens

– Insists that policies, programmes are non-political

The government has continuously been working for the betterment of all citizens through legitimate programmes and policies to foster development in the country.

This was robustly asserted by the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy as he addressed the misinformation being shared by the opposition and their operatives.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy

Minister McCoy was at the time speaking with the media in front of Freedom House on Robb Street after scores of residents turned up, claiming that they were there to receive money that was being shared by the PPP\C Government.

The minister stated that the only grant that is being given to citizens is through the Small Business Grant Programme which is being done by the government to help small business owners to expand their services.

“At the end of the day, there is no such programme at Freedom House and therefore people don’t need to be here to collect any cash. The government has a Small Business Grant Programme where we help people in small businesses in communities across the country and we have been doing this over the last two years. This is monies from the Sustainable Livelihoods and Entrepreneurial Development- SLED programme,” Minister McCoy asserted.

He explained that the grant is being distributed in a comprehensive manner by the government and that it is not politically affiliated.

A section of the crowd that was present at Freedom House

“So, there is no cash being given here at Freedom House. There is no grant being given here at Freedom House. People should not be misguided and misinformed about what is happening within the government. We do not share monies here. Government programmes are managed by government facilities,” the minister stressed.

The grant is being distributed to persons who are qualified of having a small business that needs to be expanded and who are not already working within the public sector.

He said that this is a strategy of the opposition to spread misinformation about the law-abiding initiatives that the government has since put in place to help citizens all across the country.

According to the minister, if the person who started the rumor can be pointed out then the government will see what course of action it can take to hold that person responsible.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

