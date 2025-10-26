Govt promotes new ‘Christmas in Guyana’ tour

The annual Christmas Village has long been one of Georgetown’s most spectacular holiday traditions. This year, the celebration will grow even bigger and brighter as the government introduces a new ‘Christmas in Guyana’ tour package.

People will celebrate Christmas the Guyanese way with seven days of adventure across Guyana, experiencing the delicious joy of favourites like pepper pot, black cake, and ginger beer.

A small business is being showcased at the Christmas Village on Main Street

With a cost of approximately US$1,900 per person, they will also explore Guyana’s attractions, including the Kaieteur Falls and a scenic tour of the Demerara, Essequibo, and Mahaica Rivers.

With the addition of the ‘Christmas in Guyana’ tour package, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce is working to have a calendar of events for the entire year of 2026.

The magnificent Kaieteur Falls

The ministry, through the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), is known for collaborative packages with privately owned tour operators. The ministry is facilitating these activities in an organised way to make them accessible to people visiting and residing in Guyana.

These packages will ensure that persons visiting Guyana during major events will have the opportunity to make their stay worthwhile.