Gov’t pushes to complete Region Seven dorms by December – Min Parag

Minister of Education Sonia Parag journeyed to Region Seven on Saturday to inspect school dormitories, some of which are being rehabilitated while others are newly constructed.

The schools inspected were Three Miles, Bartica and Karrau Secondary Schools.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag engages regional officials

“We are looking at those projects and making sure that they will meet the deadline,” the minister disclosed. “We have a deadline of December 1, and we want to hold the contractor to that deadline.”

Dorms undergoing rehabilitation will house male students, while the newly constructed wings are reserved for females.

Minister Parag explained that the ministry’s focus is to ensure students living far from schools are given safe, comfortable spaces to live and learn, while also expressing concern about the pace and quality of some of the ongoing works.

The male dormitory at Three Miles Secondary is under rehabilitation

Accompanying Minister Parag was Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai, who holds responsibility for hinterland development.

Minister Sukhai stressed that oversight and accountability will remain at the centre of the government’s service delivery.

The outreach sends a clear signal of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic administration’s commitment to work hand-in-hand with communities, raise education standards and improve the quality of life for citizens, whether along the coast or deep in the hinterland.