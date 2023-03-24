Gov’t remains committed to maintaining healthy, safe workplaces

As government remains keen on maintaining the safety and health of workers countrywide, the Ministry of Labour through its Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) department will launch the OSH month of activities on March 31 to promote workplace health and safety practices.

This year’s exercise will be observed under the theme ‘A safe and healthy working environment as a fundamental principle and right at work.’

The overall agenda will help to educate employers and employees about the importance of practicing safety procedures in the workplace.

During a live update on the ministry’s Facebook page, Senior OSH Officer, Roydon Croal said at the launch several booths will be showcasing safety items, while the ministry will be distributing flyers, brochures, and tokens.

“For instance, we are going to have the OSH, labour, and co-ops departments and the Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA),” the senior officer said.

Additionally, ExxonMobil, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Ministry of Health, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) companies, and other agencies will be at the launch showcasing their products and services.

The public is encouraged to attend to benefit from the wide range of information and services which will be available.

“So, persons will know exactly what our roles and responsibilities are, how we [OSH department] can be contacted if there are workplace hazards or issues that can also be reported,” Croal noted.

As part of the month’s activity, a walk to promote health and safety awareness will be held on April 2, commencing at the ministry’s office on Brickdam at 6:00 am, moving west on to Camp Street, north on to Church Street, and north on to Vlissengen Road.

The walk will conclude at the Square of the Revolution where Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton will briefly address the participants.

“We have confirmations from ExxonMobil, Massy Distribution, some of the ministries, Guyana Logistics and Support Services, among other companies,” the HSO stated.

Croal is urging other businesses to have their teams ready, providing them with jerseys, water, and fruit plates.

The Occupational Health and Safety Act, No. 32 of 1997, Chapter 99:06 Laws of Guyana and the regulations enacted thereunder serve as its legal foundation.

Recently, the OSH department hosted two one-hour occupational safety and health awareness sessions for workers in the oil and gas sector, which saw 41 employees participated.

