Gov’t rolling out infrastructural programme on transformative scale – PM Phillips

The International Building Exposition, slated to be held from August 24 to 27, was officially launched on Friday evening at the Amazonia Mall, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The event will provide a platform for small, medium, and large businesses in the construction sector, to exhibit their diverse range of products and services.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who delivered the keynote address, highlighted the building revolution taking place in Guyana, evident in the construction of hotels, homes, warehouses, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, townhouses, factories and various infrastructure projects.

“We are rolling out our infrastructural programme. This is being executed on a transformative scale, from the new four lane highways to the vast network of community roads that have been and are being built,” he underscored.

He also noted that this building revolution is showcasing the exceptional artistry and skills of the Guyanese workforce. Regardless of the design requirements, Guyanese buildings are rising to the challenge with remarkable expertise and craftsmanship.

“The building revolution signifies an improved quality of life for the people of Guyana. Just look at the construction of the boulevard in La Penitence, the transformation of many other open spaces such as the old train line between Parade Street and Vlissingen Road, the improvements to the Georgetown Seawall and in La Jalousie in West Demerara,” Prime Minister Phillips noted.

Within this context, the Prime Minister emphasised the significance of this year’s exposition. He encouraged all exhibitors to put their best foot forward and demonstrate the offerings that can contribute to supporting the country’s building revolution.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said through innovation and new products and services, the expo aims to provide ample opportunities for exhibitors and patrons to enjoy a sublime experience.

“We intend to ensure that the interactions are results driven, and that opportunities for sales are fully explored and that home builders are also fully benefitting from the interventions…not just an allocation, but simply for homeownership,” Minister Croal said.

Even prior to the official launch, Minister Croal announced that 30 companies have already expressed their interest in participating in the event.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues stated that the expo presents a valuable opportunity for the ministry to forge strong partnerships with private sector entities.

Minister Rodrigues also emphasised that the expo will feature its signature ‘Dream Realised’ event, dedicated to addressing individuals who are eagerly awaiting the allocation of their house lots.

After a seven-year hiatus, the largest exposition was held at the National Stadium, Providence, last year, attracting over 100,000 local and overseas visitors. It garnered the participation of 356 local, regional, and international companies.

This year’s exhibition will be held under the theme ‘Building For All: One Guyana, Many Opportunities.’

Also in attendance were Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, Minister within the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Komal Singh and other officials.

