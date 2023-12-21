Gov’t rolls out solar panel distribution exercise in Aishalton

The village of Aishalton in Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine, will have access to electricity in time for Christmas, as the government rolls out its solar photovoltaic (PV) systems distribution exercise in the area.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai on Wednesday handed over the solar panels to the village council to be distributed to several households.

During the outreach, Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock expressed gratitude that households across the region will receive solar panels that will ensure access to light, especially in time for Christmas.

He noted that the distribution shows that the government remains committed to honouring its promises.

“All these things that we are getting, that is what our government has committed to provide for us. The government is ensuring that we get what it said it would give. Whatever the government is committed to, it always delivers to the people,” Allicock stated.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and Region Nine Chairman, Brian Allicock showing the residents how to set up the solar photovoltaic panel

The chairman posited that the government will continue to provide and include everyone in the country’s development, despite their geographical location.

Meanwhile, Minister Sukhai explained to villagers that the procurement of the panels came as a result of the government’s plan to purchase some 30,000 solar systems to distribute to citizens, especially those residing in hinterland areas.

This undertaking is to ensure persons living in far-flung areas can access similar services to those on the coastland, Minister Sukhai noted.

“We are very pleased as a government. In fact, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is very pleased that after returning to office, the PPP/C is now completing this programme where every single family will receive a solar panel. The beneficiaries will come from Amerindian villages, remote communities, and riverine communities. And of course, those communities that do not have electricity,” the minister explained.

Aishalton residents present during the community engagement

The solar photovoltaic system consists of a control box, a solar panel, two lights, a fan, and various cables to distribute the flow of electricity to various devices. The much-upgraded system can last for a minimum of eight hours and has a life span of over 35 years with care and maintenance.

