Gov’t seeking contractors to finance, build young professional homes

-as housing and construction boom taking place

The Housing and Water Ministry’s- Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) is seeking to engage private contractors or developers to finance and construct the young professional houses as part of the government’s turn-key initiative.

The design options for the homes are open front patio flat three-bedroom, enclosed front patio with arch-flat three-bedroom and elevated two storey four-bedroom units.

According to the CHPA, the contractors will finance the construction of the units for beneficiaries who will be pre-qualified by CHPA for allocation pending approval for financing from the banks. The banks will provide payment to the contractors/ developers.

A young professional flat unit at Providence, East Bank Demerara

Contractors/developers desirous of participating in the project must submit their proposals to CHPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Sherwyn Greaves at the ministry’s Brickdam, Georgetown Office.

The proposals must include; cover letter detailing the contractors/developer’s interest in participating in the partnership, financial capacity to undertake the construction of the houses, and the capability and experience.

The CHPA will then assess the responses to the Expression of Interest (EOI) and select those parties, who will be invited to participate in the housing development with the applicable terms and conditions being provided.

All EOIs must be submitted by Friday, October 14, 2022.

The initiative is part of the PPP/C Government’s strategy to provide affordable housing solutions to Guyanese.

Currently, in excess of 1,200 units are underway for low, moderate and middle-income families, as well as young professionals and vulnerable families in Regions Three, Four, Six and Ten, many of which have been handed over to beneficiaries, while the others are at various stages of completion.

To date, in excess of 17,000 house lots have been distributed to Guyanese, bringing the government closer to achieving its goal of distributing 50,000 lots by the end of 2025.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

