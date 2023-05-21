Gov’t sees community leaders, NGOs as vital partners – Min. Walrond

Inaugural Sophia Community Awards for Service and Excellence hosted



Community leaders and volunteer organisations have been assured that they are partners of the government, as they work collectively for the country’s further development.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond while delivering the keynote address at the inaugural Sophia Community Awards for Service and Excellence, Saturday evening, expressed these sentiments.



Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond delivering the feature address at the inaugural Sophia Community Awards for Service and Excellence



“As we continue as government with the transformational build out across communities through the leadership of Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, we recognise community leaders and volunteer organisations as partners. Together, we advance towards prosperity for all Guyanese regardless of their race, religion, or any other factor,” she stated.



Minister Walrond said the government recognises that volunteerism is a vital contributor to building a unified society, which in turn promotes civic engagement, resulting in economic and social growth for the nation.



Attendees were reminded of the administration’s efforts to ensure that everyone benefits from the transformation that is taking place, whether through infrastructure upgrades or the development of the human resource capacity.



Residents who attended the awards ceremony







This aligns with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ vision, Minister Walrond asserted.



“We want to ensure that while we expand and improve infrastructure and services, we are also incorporating the people of the communities. That is why we ensure that the persons who reside in Sophia and adjoining communities were employed to deliver the new (Blacka) bridge at ‘D’ Field Sophia,” she noted.



Acknowledging the awards initiative, the minister noted that it presents a blueprint that communities across Guyana should adopt as part of their development goals.



Meanwhile, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy announced that all 22 awardees will be receiving laptops, compliments of the government.

Minister, Kwame McCoy presents an award

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, community leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps were also in attendance.







