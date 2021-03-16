Gov’t serious about business development

– Min Walrond at opening of GNBS Bartica office

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond says the opening of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) sub-office in Bartica, Region Seven is part of Government’s efforts to decentralise services.

Minister Walrond said it empowers businesses and provide residents with greater access to Government services.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond delivers her address sat the opening of the new office.

The Minister in her feature address in the compound of the Regional Democratic Council said the opening of the office is more than just a ceremony.

“It is a practical demonstration that this administration is serious about business development in Guyana. It is intended to convey that residents in rural Guyana or in outlying areas should in no way feel disconnected or disadvantaged from opportunities available to the rest of the country.”

Minister Walrond said President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision for ‘One Guyana’ is to ensure equal opportunities are available to all throughout the country.

“There is no appetite any longer for the power silos that are erecting around in our agencies that make access to services terribly difficult for our citizens.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond commissions the new Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) sub-office in Bartica.

Those towers of power that have been erected will be dismantled because the idea is that Government exists for the service of Guyana,” she said.

The Minister said the public will hold the Government accountable when their lives are not enhanced and services are not delivered efficiently. With that, she stressed that every agency must collaborate with a singular vision and purpose to make the lives of Guyanese better.

Minister Walrond pointed out that the opening of the office eliminates the need for residents of Region Seven to journey to Georgetown to access core services, saving both time and money.

Additionally, the Minister highlighted that Government recently established a business registration hub in Bartica, making it easier for persons in the Region to register their businesses. She also noted that the Government recently passed legislation that redefined what is a small business so they could access 20 per cent of Government contracts being offered.

“Today’s exercise is part of that drive to make small businesses more competitive. It allows you to access similar resources and facilities to those available to other parts of the country.

Further, this opening positions all businesses in Bartica access to national standards that have become obligatory if you want to compete with international companies,” she said.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond and a GNBS staff examines some of the equipment to be used at the new office.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, Mr. Kenneth Williams said standards are important for any community to develop. He noted that Region Seven is on the rise and the opening of the GNBS office is important for all stakeholders.

“We need our business people to know that there is an office here where they can readily visit to check on their weights and measures because standard is paramount to any development in a society that is going forward,” he said.

The sub-office will offer a wide range of verification services that covers from petrol to gold. Residents would also be able to access verification of scales used in shops and supermarkets. Consumer complaints would also be investigated and the product compliance services would be carried out for consumers’ protection.