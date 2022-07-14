Gov’t sets up monitoring, evaluating team to drive hinterland development

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has established a high-level Monitoring and Evaluating Squad which bears the main responsibility of ensuring projects in all hinterland communities are properly executed, and government’s services are equally accessible.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the National Toshaos Council Conference, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), on Wednesday.

And while monitoring does not fix problems, the Guyanese leader strongly believes the new strategy will allow for more stable, reliable and proactive responses.

Dr. Ali announced the birth of the Evaluating Squad Wednesday, while addressing a number of indigenous leaders during the National Toshaos Council Conference (NTC), at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

“The monitoring and evaluation are important. We want continuous listening to you on the ground, continuous engagement,” the Head of State emphasised, during the conference’s third session.

Led by the Office of the President, the monitoring team comprises Director General at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, M.P; Director General at the Ministry of Agriculture, Madanlall Ramraj; former director of the Vector Control Services, Dr. Reyaud Rahman; Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Shannielle Hossein-Outar, and deputy Permanent Secretary of the Local Government and Regional Development Ministry, Duan Ellis.

Day three of the National Toshaos Council Conference, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The NTC will also be part of the surveillance body, while a representative each from the Ministries of Finance and Public Works, and the Youth Advisory Council, among other government ministries will be integrally involved.

The president said the aggressive move to set up the team is essential, especially since the administration is committed to ensuring all Guyanese receive help at the highest level.

He underscored that the overall motive of government is to transform Guyana into a nation that mirrors international standard, and that food security is top of the transformative agenda.

More than $50 billion was injected to advance the livelihood of Amerindians over the last two years. There have been massive improvements in health care service and education delivery, water access, community infrastructure, agricultural support, tourism, and youth training, among other things.

Some $13 billion was invested to improve healthcare delivery in the hinterland and riverine communities. In agriculture alone, more than $2 billion will be injected to support hinterland communities.

Through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, 5,600 hinterland residents are benefiting from old-age pension, while almost $1 billion in public assistance was distributed to vulnerable persons.

Additionally, over 1,200 empowerment grants were provided to small business owners in the hinterland, while a number of women received training through the WIIN programme.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

