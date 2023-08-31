Govt spending over $60B to transform Amerindian communities

To further advance the livelihoods of Amerindians, the government is expending more than $60 billion to execute various transformative and innovative projects in the hinterland regions.

The government continues to work tirelessly in many sectors to close the gap between the coastland and the hinterland regions to provide equal access to the improvement of education, health, agriculture, and the development of sports and youth.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, and others at the National Council Conference dinner at State House

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali asserted during his address at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Dinner at State House, Wednesday night.

Among these developmental projects include the construction of educational and health facilities, several telemedicine sites, agro-processing facilities, tractors and trailers, distribution of the education cash grant and textbooks, and improved access to potable water.

“So, even with the direct transfer of 15 per cent [carbon credits] and all the increases that we have given in terms of grants and projects…We are continuously looking for innovative ways in which we can support your communities…One of the things that we have already decided to do is to set aside $100 million out of the $500 million supplementary to help you in the development of your grounds and recreational facilities,” President Ali further explained.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, and others at the National Council Conference dinner

Meanwhile, Dr. Ali commended the Amerindian leaders for paying keen attention to food security while advancing their agricultural food systems.

He said this was critical to not only Guyana’s effort in attaining food security and cutting hunger but regionally as well.

“And that is another area that we will work aggressively with you on. By the time, we get up to 2027-2028, we want you to be in a position where you are self-reliant and sustainable in terms of your food production within the regional system…Your support is critical to ensure that you get that food security.”

Importantly, the head of state reaffirmed that the government is accountable and would keep executing the necessary actions to improve Indigenous people’s quality of life.

“The government has dedicated all its time over the next week to listen to you. And that is what we have been doing and after listening to you to take the necessary actions that will continue to advance your livelihoods.”

A section of the National Council Conference dinner

President Ali underlined several achievements being undertaken in Amerindian communities.

“Close to 500 surgeries were conducted in the villages. We have some villages that are planting 25 acres of pineapples. We have villages that are planting rice, cash crops, and going into corn and soya…We are making real efforts to change the prospects for your communities and we are also looking at innovation…So, these are the things that we will invest in to make your lives better.”

