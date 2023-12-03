Gov’t stands strong against Venezuela’s aggression – Min Indar

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, underscored that no annexation and declaration of Guyana’s territory will be tolerated by the government and people of Guyana.

On Sunday, Minister Indar along with community leaders led a patriotic march through the communities on the East Bank of Essequibo, commencing from Vergenoegen to Boerasirie Bridge, Zeelugt.

Minister Indar leading patriotic march through Essequibo communities

Hundreds of residents gathered to display their solidarity in response to Venezuela’s referendum slated for December 3, seeking support to solidify its claims on two-thirds of Guyana’s territory.

Residents displaying their solidarity during the engagement Residents displaying their solidarity during the engagement Residents displaying their solidarity during the engagement

On Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered its ruling on Guyana’s request for provisional measures, stating that Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action that would affect Guyana’s control of its Essequibo region, pending the court’s final decision in the border controversy case.

Ministers of government and other officials have engaged groups and communities across Guyana in the circle of unity exercise, where citizens joined hands to form a human chain to send a clear message that ‘united we stand

