Gov’t steadily advancing facility aimed at slashing cooking gas prices

– as Request for Proposals, prequalification begins

The high price for cooking gas will soon be a thing of the past, as the government has advanced its plans to construct a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility as part of its flagship Gas-to-Energy project.

The facility will ensure that Guyana can produce approximately 5,900 barrels of NGLs daily at its peak. This will then be sold locally and regionally, earning the country about $7 billion annually and reducing the import cost.

(from left) Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, and Chair of the US Exim Bank Reta Jo Lewis, during the contract signing for the loan to complete the Gas-to-Energy Project

Located within the Wales Industrial Zone, the plant will be constructed about 25 kilometres inland from the mouth of the Demerara River. It is expected to be placed near the Phase I Power Plant, which is already under construction.

The Office of the Prime Minister published a Request for Proposals (RFP) for engineering services that will aid in the creation of a “comprehensive RFP package and updated Employers’ Requirements (ER) document” to advance the project. The government is looking to receive these proposals no later than July 29.

Simultaneously, the government has asked interested contractors to participate in a prequalification round. Interested parties have up to September 30 to submit their documents. The publication explained that to qualify, a contractor must have experience constructing at least five similar or larger facilities.

Beyond domestic consumption, Guyana aspires to become a leading supplier of NGLs to neighbouring markets, including Brazil, the Dominican Republic, and the Caribbean region.

The project will reduce the electricity price paid by residential and industrial consumers by 50 per cent, attracting sustainable investments across various sectors and creating numerous job opportunities.