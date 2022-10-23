Gov’t takes medical outreach to Region Two riverine communities

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo on Wednesday led a three-day outreach in various communities along the Pomeroon River, Region Two.

He visited the communities of Kabakaburi, Upper Pomeroon, Wakapoa, Mora and Hackney in the lower pomeroon.

Newly renovated health centre in Region 2

Recently, the Director-General conducted inspections on the work being conducted on various facilities along the Essequibo coast.

The Health Ministry has invested some $100 million to expand and upgrade primary health services within the region, to ensure that citizens in these riverine and secluded communities have adequate access to healthcare.

This is only one aspect of delivering on commitments made to facilitate requisite healthcare services for persons living in riverine communities.

With the institution of the government’s part-time job initiative, one of the most prevalent issues, as it relates to healthcare in the region, was alleviated as persons were employed to fill the gaps.

