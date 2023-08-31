Gov’t to address land issue at Four Miles – Min Sukhai

The government is assuring the Toshao Royston Bumbury and residents of Four Miles, Region One that their land issues will be addressed.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai was responding to questions asked by the Toshao regarding decisions by the previous APNU+AFC Government to reduce demarcation leaving 95 per cent of residents out of village lands.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai

During a consultation at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) 2023 Conference, at Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal, on Wednesday, Minister Sukhai said the land issues were investigated between 2013-2015 and resolved, but before the title was issued the government came out of office.

“We were well aware that the residents of Four Miles existed where they were, and where they still are living. Whatever happened with the demarcation and the grant when we left office, we cannot explain that. I have assured the Toshao and the people of four miles that we will relook this matter,” Minister Sukhai stated.

She explained although the village has its title and demarcation for the land, people are living out of the marked area.

Minister Sukhai stated that she is aware of visits by the ministers in the former administration that created confusion and iterated the government is keen on resolving the issues.

“A policy decision will have to be made over that matter, and I would ask His Excellency to intervene with respect to issuing additional plots of land within that area,” the minister noted.

Four Miles has a population of approximately 1,500 persons.

