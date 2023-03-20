Gov’t to commence public consultation on Silica City development

The Ministry of Housing and Water will conduct a public consultation to gather feedback on the development of the new Silica City on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The activity is set to take place on Tuesday, March 21 at the Kuru Kururu Youth Choice Centre, according to the housing ministry.

An aerial view of the area earmarked for the development of Silica City

The consultation will be led by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves.

Silica City is poised to be the country’s premier destination for modern, eco-friendly living, and represents a major step forward in Guyana’s transformative agenda, towards a more sustainable and climate-smart future.

The cutting-edge development will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including smart homes equipped with the latest in energy-saving technology, as well as green spaces, and other amenities.

Approximately 3,800 acres of land has been designated for the project, and infrastructure development is already underway. Last month, contracts worth $2.11 billion were signed to accelerate these efforts.

In January, during an outreach in the Soesdyke area, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali revealed that construction of the first 100 homes at Silica City would begin soon. The establishment of the urban centre is a result of a vision that President Ali had while serving as the housing minister in 2013.

