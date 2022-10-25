Gov’t to construct Vergenoegen Hope and Justice Centre

– as bids open

The Government will be constructing a Hope and Justice Centre at Vergenoegen, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) under the Support for the Criminal Justice System, funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

On Tuesday, the Legal Affairs Ministry issued an invitation for bids for eligible and qualified contractors desirous of providing their service for the construction of the facility.

The Hope and Justice Centre is expected to provide a wide range of services to persons experiencing violence, including legal and medical aid, counselling, and law enforcement. It will be under the purview of the Human Services and Social Security Ministry.

The construction period is a minimum of nine (9) months from the start date.

Bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures specified in the Inter-American Development Bank’s Policies for the Procurement of Works and Goods financed by the IDB. It is open to all bidders from eligible source countries as defined in the policies.

Interested bidders may obtain further information from the Procurement Officer – Support for the Criminal Justice System, at East Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown from 9:00h to 15:00h from Monday to Friday.

Bids must be delivered to the tender box of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) at the Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets on or before 9:00h, Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

The Government of Guyana has received a $US8 million loan from the IDB towards the cost of the Support Criminal Justice System, which seeks to address overcrowding in prisons. The programme aims to overcome prison overcrowding, by reducing pre-trial detentions and increasing the use of alternative sentencing, among other measures.

