Gov’t to expend $51.1M to rehabilitate Wauna road by year-end

— additional $10M to upgrade internal roads

The government will utilise some $51,193,800 to rehabilitate the main access road in Wauna, Region One (Barima- Waini) by the end of the year.

The rehabilitation is a fulfilment of a commitment made to provide relief and improve the daily livelihood of residents in the Amerindian village.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill at Wauna Primary

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill on Monday assured residents that their days of traversing an impassable road will soon be over.

“We engage the people, listen to them and respond to their needs. So, Wauna, your days of shake-up, bruck up, belly ache, headache going through the road is coming to an end, because your government is giving you a brand-new access road.”

The road works have been expedited and are being executed by Supreme Contracting and Supplies.

The contractor will use one foot of laterite on three kilometres of the road. This will ensure the surface is properly compacted for motor vehicles to traverse.

Minister Edghill urged the contractor to work diligently to complete the works before Christmas.

“Mr contractor, the work has to begin now because the people are not willing to sit and wait. They have suffered long enough and their cries have been heard by President Ali and his cabinet. I want to ensure these people have their road before they get the lights by Christmas.”

The Chairman of the Community Development Council will be given a copy of the unpriced bill of quantities for the contract. This will enable residents to observe and monitor the road works.

Residents of Wauna, Region One

It is also a demonstration of the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to transparency.

Meanwhile, the minister announced that the internal roads of the community will also be rehabilitated.

“Under our capital projects, we will spend about $10 million to improve the internal roads in Wauna. When the main access is finishing the road internally must also be completed at the same time,” said Minister Edghill.

The government has committed to spending some $1.1 billion in Region One, under the public works ministry to improve infrastructure this year.

The minister said the work in the region demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring hinterland regions benefit from investments as the coastland.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

