Gov’t to inject $63M to construct new Juvenile Justice Centre – Min Persaud

The government will be injecting some $63 million for the construction of a juvenile justice processing centre.

This was announced by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud during the debates on the 2024 budget at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Thursday.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

“Young people may come into conflict with the law and we want to give them a second chance, we want to make sure they are dealt with in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act and that Act provides for us to deal with these young people very differently.

The juvenile justice processing centre will be built for $63 million in Region Four catering to the needs of our juveniles,” she elaborated.

Further, the minister noted that over 100 ex-prisoners and their families will also benefit from this through the ministry’s budgetary allocations.

“The work that we do speaks for itself and I also believe that our young people should be very familiar with what this government is doing for them,” she said.

The minister reiterated the government’s long-standing commitment to providing much-needed support for the improved livelihood of the nation’s youths.

